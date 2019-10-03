3-Point Analysis | Bumpy ride for auto companies in September

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how each segment of the auto industry performed in September.
The auto industry continues to face severe challenges arising out of weak macro environment and regulatory framework which is reflected in the monthly sales numbers.
Tata Motors registered 45 percent decline in YoY commercial vehicle sales numbers and Eicher Motors recorded a 43 percent decline in salesSakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how each segment of the auto industry performed in September.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 08:27 pm