you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Budget may focus on rural policy measures

There is an expectation from the upcoming budget to have rural-focused policy measures which can perk up rural demand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It's been five months since the interim budget was announced, the macro backdrop and consumption story have become worrisome post that.

Rural demand which was about 1.3 times urban demand has slipped down to 1.1 times in Q4 for prominent companies such as HUL and Dabur.

Hence, there is an expectation from the upcoming budget to have rural-focused policy measures which can perk up rural demand.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of what measures could the government look at taking and which companies will be in focus.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 04:58 pm

