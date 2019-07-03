App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Budget expectations for the farm sector

With the target of doubling farmers incomes before the government, agriculture and allied sectors are expected to be the core focus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Just two days ahead of the Union Budget, there are mounting expectations of strong reforms by the government to address the agrarian crisis.

Arresting the dwindling GDP, addressing the agrarian distress while fixing financial sector woes are the key challenges before the government in 2019.

With the target of doubling farmers incomes before the government, agriculture and allied sectors are expected to be the core focus.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out which areas are most likely to be the recipients of budget grants.

Watch the video for more. 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #video

