you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | AUM up 5% to Rs 25.43 lakh crore in May

This is mainly seen due to good inflow into liquid funds and modest equity numbers.

Mutual Funds assets under management (AUM) in the month of May was Rs 25.43 lakh crore a growth of 5% on month-on-month according to AMFI data. Net fresh flows of 77,000 crore was added in the mutual fund industry.

Himadri Buch does a 3 Point Analysis of the rise and positive direction of the mutual fund industry
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Mutual Funds #sip #video

