3-Point Analysis | Adani Ports & SEZ Q2 Review & Outlook

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis on Adani Ports quarter two earnings and the outlook going forward.
IMF has cut its estimates of global trade volumes by 230 basis points since April 2019. A trade slowdown is even evident in India.
Despite this, Adani Ports & SEZ has managed to grow its overall volumes by 1 percent compared to last year.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis on Q2 earnings of Adani Ports and the outlook going forward.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 05:48 pm