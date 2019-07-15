App
Eye on india
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | AC companies Q1 FY20 preview

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what Q1 may have in store for these companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FY19 has been a forgettable year for air conditioner manufacturers as weak summer conditions led to an inventory build-up across trade channels during the year.

To clear the stock, AC manufacturers were forced to offer steep discounts and extend working capital cycles, especially in the winter months (Q3 and Q4).

tags #Business #earnings #Market news #Results #video

