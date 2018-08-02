App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Eye on India: Data protection law

A high level panel led by justice BN Srikrishna has submitted its recommendations on the data protection framework to the government. The 67-page report is overarching in its scope as it deals with how companies and the government should handle personal data. It also defines what qualifies as personal data.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

A high level panel led by justice BN Srikrishna has submitted its recommendations on the data protection framework to the government. The 67-page report is overarching in its scope as it deals with how companies and the government should handle personal data. It also defines what qualifies as personal data.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 05:31 pm

