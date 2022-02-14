Dil to Earnings Ratio: A Valentine’s Day special

First date on V-day? Yay, day of love or nay, too cliché? More men, 65% of them are more likely to plan a first date on Valentine’s Day, compared to only 50% of women. Image: Pixabay

They make our heartbeats rise and fall with the rise and fall of the markets. Their energy never drops for a moment even if the markets are dropping faster than bitcoin prices. Even their blood pressure is measured in basis points.

We call them anchors. They tell us what is happening in the markets because clearly they are all richer than Warren Buffet. They also tell us what will happen in the markets because their collective networth exceeds the gap in the government’s disinvestment target each year.

But apart from being the glittering Gods of Finance with slogans like “Crypto Sahi Hai”, they are also humans who fall in love with each other with slogans like “Mere Dil mein upper circuit laga”.

And thus went one such episode between Shraddha and Manaal from Funnycontrol.

Just like all the real action on settlements takes place in after-market hours, a lot of actions in the studios happens behind the cameras.

As our anchors wait for the show to go live, they chat with each other

Shraddha: I saw your coverage on auto last week. It was spot on.

Manaal: (Face turning as red as an airline’s financials). Oh, I’m really bullish on the sector to be honest. I see rural sales really driving SUV numbers this quarter.

Shraddha: (half-whispering) Yes, we can have a few quarters in your SUV.

Manaal: WHAT!

Shraddha: WHAT!

Manaal: I think your interview with the CEO was brilliant. You asked such insightful questions. It’s not your fault, he started to explain how the sales had grown fabulously without realizing the graph was upside down.

Shraddha: Yes, my respect for him dropped by many basis points that day. I am 13.5% more unhappy with him this quarter.

Manaal: Shraddha…sometimes I feel like we are saying something to each other but the ticker tape of our hearts is having a different conversation between us

Shraddha:.… I’ll be honest... my favourite stock to track is Mangalore Aluminum because the stock code has your name in it.

Manaal: You are the fundamentals to my Technicals, the 200 day DMA to my DNA. You are the Options to all my Futures, the straddles to my collars, the FII to my heart’s participatory note. You move mountains of emotions with volumes that exceed the largest intra-day position. For you are indeed my emotional upper circuit.

Shraddha: My dearest $MANAL$, I wish I could see you listed on every bourse in my veins. But we are forgetting something aren’t we?

Manaal: (Faster than the fall in penny stocks) MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO MARK…

Shraddha: No, Not that. You forget, as representatives of the financial services industry, we have a fiduciary duty towards our audiences. For investing is not a place to bring emotions. We owe it our audiences to keep our emotions out of the mix and continue to give them unbiased objective advice.

Manaal:…Sigh! With great Price to Earnings Ratio comes great responsibility. So then for the sake of financial propriety, we must remain mere co-anchors for life?

Shraddha: Our love is not meant to be displayed to please day-traders. Or keep anchors employed, or for brokers to make commissions. Or for the regulators to ignore. We are in it for the long haul. We won’t let short-term fluctuations and lower circuits make us lose faith in the long-term potential of our equity.

Manaal: I guess every episode I do with you is a Systematic Investment in our relationship and I must admit it’s always been fun.

Shraddha: (As crew signals they’re about to go live): Manaal I am with you in saying that “Mutual Fun Sahi Hai”.

…..They freeze on the screen for a while…ticker tape below with various stock symbols made up of hearts, as sound track of “Scam 1992” plays in the background.