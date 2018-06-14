'World's first street-level clean air zone' installed at Delhi Gurudwara

An energy and environment company today said it has installed the "world's first street-level clean air zone" at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here to demonstrate technology for cleaning polluted air as part of a pilot project.

The company, Evergen India, said that the gurdwara authorities provided them the space within the gurdwara premises for the pilot project.

"Evergen India and Airlabs have installed the world's first street-level 'clean air zone' called AirHavn to demonstrate this technology and how it can be deployed to clean air pollution," the company said in a statement.

Evergen and Airlabs have made the investment and their scientists, technical engineers and other managers have been in India for two weeks for the planning and implementation of the pilot project, it added.

The Airlabs patented technology was developed by Mathew Johnson, professor of Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen.

"The technology utilises a combination of atmospheric chemistry and airflow engineering and is implemented through a proprietary dual filter system combining nano-particles for removing 97 to 99 per cent fine dust particles and a chemical media to remove gases like NOx, SOx, CO2 and Ozone," the statement said.