App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

'World's first street-level clean air zone' installed at Delhi Gurudwara

The "world's first street-level clean air zone" has been installed at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi to demonstrate technology for cleaning polluted air as part of a pilot project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An energy and environment company today said it has installed the "world's first street-level clean air zone" at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here to demonstrate technology for cleaning polluted air as part of a pilot project.

The company, Evergen India, said that the gurdwara authorities provided them the space within the gurdwara premises for the pilot project.

"Evergen India and Airlabs have installed the world's first street-level 'clean air zone' called AirHavn to demonstrate this technology and how it can be deployed to clean air pollution," the company said in a statement.

Evergen and Airlabs have made the investment and their scientists, technical engineers and other managers have been in India for two weeks for the planning and implementation of the pilot project, it added.

The Airlabs patented technology was developed by Mathew Johnson, professor of Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen.

"The technology utilises a combination of atmospheric chemistry and airflow engineering and is implemented through a proprietary dual filter system combining nano-particles for removing 97 to 99 per cent fine dust particles and a chemical media to remove gases like NOx, SOx, CO2 and Ozone," the statement said.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Delhi #environment #Evergen India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.