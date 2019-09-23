World Meteorological Organization sees global average temperature at new record in five years

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) official said on September 23.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2- 1.3 degrees centigrade (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question.