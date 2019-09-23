App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

World Meteorological Organization sees global average temperature at new record in five years

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on September 22 showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) official said on September 23.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2- 1.3 degrees centigrade (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 03:59 pm

