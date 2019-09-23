World Meteorological Organization sees global average temperature at new record in five years

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on September 22 showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.
The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) official said on September 23.
"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2- 1.3 degrees centigrade (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question.The comments came after the UN agency released a report on September 22 showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 03:59 pm