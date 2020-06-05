World Environment Day | Kerala elephant killing a wake-up call, let's learn to value our biodiversity

Right now, the nation is outraged by the crass murder of a wild elephant in a village in Kerala. According to veterinarians who treated the 15-year-old pregnant elephant, some miscreants fed the elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers that exploded in her mouth and subsequently killed her.

The whole nation has erupted in sorrow and disdain at this horrific and outrageous act. Mainstream channels are carrying the news throughout the day; newspapers are full of analysis, there's a whole bunch of hashtags like #PunishElephantKillers trending on Twitter. The celebs too jumped on the bandwagon, everyone expressing horror at the event. Even the CM of Kerala got involved, promising to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Yet, while we moan and cry for a poor elephant in Kerala, over a dozen elephants are crushed by trains every year that cut through forests, especially elephant corridors. From 2013 to June 2019, over 67 wild elephants have been mowed down by trains. For instance, the Banarhat-Nagrakata route is notorious for elephant deaths ever since the line was converted from narrow gauge to broad gauge. It runs right through the heart of Dooars, across several elephant corridors, and on its way, has killed or left injured many wild animals since its first run, according to news reports. But somehow none of this generates any outrage or anger, at most a small snippet in some local newspaper. And if maiming of the animals wasn't enough, we are broadening roads, laying new railway tracks in the forested area.

Man-animal conflicts

Over the past few decades, the forested land, where these majestic animals -- elephants, leopards, tigers -- could roam unhindered, has been shrunk substantially. Except for a few dozen national parks, there's not much jungle or forests to speak about. Even these parks have been turned into enclosures, with dense human settlement living on the periphery. And to complicate things, the administration is building roads through the parks to facilitate extraction of natural resources. These measures have led to a spurt in numbers of man-animal conflict, with leopards and elephants moving out of the confinements and venturing into human settlement zones. The outcome of this conflict is always one-sided; the animal will always suffer. So, if it is a leopard caught in a cage, people will lynch it alive, if it is an elephant they will lay poisoned fruits in its path. And this torturous side is not merely limited to wild animals; even the seemingly urban species are not spared. There are many videos on the Net depicting the callous depravity of humans, maiming stray dogs, killing kittens. It is downright disgusting.

The core problem stems from the way we perceive things. Nature, including flora and fauna, is now just a resource that is meant to be exploited for gains. The philosophy is simple; in pursuit of economic growth, environmental degradation or loss of species is an acceptable outcome. That's why the administration did not baulk at the prospect of Etalin power project coming up in a pristine forested area in Arunachal Pradesh. The project would have entailed diversion of 1150.08 ha of forest land and felling of 2.7 lakh trees. But did that bother any higher-ups? Not really.

And if habitat destruction in a remote place like Dibhang seems like inevitable, take the Aarey Colony case in the heart of Mumbai, where acres of semi-forested land was taken over, trees axed, all in the name of creating a Metro car shed. It is almost as if the Khandava-prashta episode from the Mahabharata (wherein Arjun burns a forested land to build a capital Indraprashta) is being played out relentlessly. The best instance of this reckless destruction is on view at the Western Ghats. This mountainous land-parcel in Western India is recognised as the world's biodiversity hotspots with over 5,000 flowering plants, 139 mammals, 508 birds and 179 amphibian species. At least 325 globally threatened species occur here. Nonetheless, these natural forests are being continuously destroyed for different purposes, from agriculture to mining.

Selective outrage

The sad part is that there's hardly any word or syllable uttered against this progressive agenda that deals with ecology as a hindrance. And yet, things were not like this just a few decades ago. Indians of all the races in the world knew and practised harmonious co-existence with nature. There was immense respect displayed to animals and nature. Trees were worshipped, and rivers deified. There was a fair understanding of the value such bio-diversity brought to the fore. It was not studied academically but adopted intrinsically. At some juncture, we parted from this road of harmonious co-existence, and the diversion has brought us here. Now we are at conflict with nature, trying to stamp our authority on it.

If only we could realise the fallacy of our beliefs and actions. We are not some unique creation of the intelligent hand, but rather a serendipitous act in the cosmos of life. We can't exist in isolation. We are dependent on nature in more ways than that can be enumerated. The tiger that lives in the national parks is important to our existence just as the bees are. We need to understand the need for this biodiversity and start saving it. Biodiversity can't be a theme that is celebrated on World Environment Day; it needs to be an ethos that is etched into our consciousness.

In the end, the death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala is not merely an inhuman act, but rather a wake-up call to re-examine our connection with nature and the environment. We, as a nation, as a species, need to evaluate and change, before it is too late. Let's hope the hashtags turn into some meaningful acts.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy