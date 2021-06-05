World Environment Day 2021 | UGC asks universities, colleges to celebrate with online events

Image: Shutterstock

The country’s higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities and colleges to celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5 online.

"To observe World Environment Day on June 5, 2021, the Universities and Colleges may organise online programmes in the form of quizzes, essay writing, webinars etc to create awareness about the theme of UN Decade and other significant issues related to the environment and sustainable living and share details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC," UGC Chairman DP Singh said in a letter to university vice-chancellors and college principals.

An NDTV report said the UGC also asked institutions to adopt and execute the SATAT framework for developing their campuses in an eco-friendly manner.

“The framework helps HEIs to devise their own strategies that focus on efficient use of energy and water; minimizing waste generation and pollution and also economic efficiency. The diversity of the framework will help institutions devise and implement strategies most suitable for their geographical locations,” the commission said.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year and is UN's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

It is one of the biggest annual events organised by the UN to generate awareness about the significance of nature.

The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the human environment. Two years later, in 1974 the first WED was held with the theme "Only One Earth." It was first observed in the US.

The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is 'Ecosystem Restoration' and Pakistan will be the global host. The theme "aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean", the UN Environment Programme said.