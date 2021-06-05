World Environment Day 2021 | A look at the government schemes for promoting green initiatives in India

Image: Shutterstock

The World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5 by the United Nations (UN). This year's theme is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore', and Pakistan will be the global host this year.



National Clean Air Programme



The government of India has launched a number of schemes to safeguard the environment and to promote a greener India. Here is a list of five such schemes:

Launched in 2019, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aimed at a long-term, time-bound, national-level strategy to tackle the air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner with targets to achieve a 20 percent to 30 percent reduction in particulate matter concentrations by 2024, keeping 2017 as the base year.

Under NCAP, 122 non-attainment cities have been identified across the country based on the air quality data from 2014-2018.

Mitigation actions include stringent enforcement through a three-tier system that includes real-time physical data collection, data archiving and data analytics infrastructure, and action trigger system to be created. An extensive plantation drive by identification and use of specialised plant species having high pollutants absorbing capacity is also planned in urban areas more specific in reference to pollution hotspots as traffic junctions, industrial zones, footpaths, and dust prone areas.

2. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

For urban areas, the scheme is looked over by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs while the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation is responsible for rural areas.

Nearly 26,563 Swachh Bharat activities have been concluded with over 51,326 active participants. Phase I of the mission was completed in October 2019 while Phase II of the mission will last till 2024-25.

3. Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP)

Launched under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the GSDP offers vocational training programmes focusing on soft or ‘green’ skills. Green skills contribute to preserving or restoring environmental quality for a sustainable future and include jobs that protect ecosystems and biodiversity, reduce energy and minimize waste and pollution.

The programme endeavours to develop green skilled workers having technical knowledge and commitment to sustainable development, which will help in the attainment of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), National Biodiversity Targets (NBTs), as well as Waste Management Rules (2016).

The first GSDP course was formulated for skilling Biodiversity Conservationists (Basic Course) and Para-taxonomists (Advance Course) of 3 months duration each on a pilot basis in 10 select districts of the country (covering nine bio-geographic regions).

4. Namami Gange Programme

Namami Gange Programme’ is a flagship programme launched in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs.20,000 crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the National River Ganga.

The programme has eight focus points including Sewage Treatment Infrastructure, River Surface Cleaning, Afforestation, Industrial Effluent Monitoring, Ganga Gram, Public Awareness, River Front Development and Bio-Diversity.

Its implementation has been divided into Entry-Level Activities (for immediate visible impact), Medium-Term Activities (to be implemented within 5 years of time frame) and Long-Term Activities (to be implemented within 10 years).

5. Nagar Van Scheme

Nagar Van Scheme was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day in 2020. It aims to develop 200 Urban Forests across the country in the next five years.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that these forests will work as lungs of the cities and will primarily be on the forest land in the city or any other vacant land offered by urban local bodies.