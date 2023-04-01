 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganges river dolphin: Why India must do more to conserve our National Aquatic Animal

Sneha Mahale
Apr 01, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, as of 2022, there have been increased sightings of the Ganges river dolphins as the quality of water improves through the Namami Gange programme.

The Ganges river dolphin is endemic to the Indian subcontinent, and inhabits one of the most densely populated regions of the world. (Photo Credit: Kukil Gogoi via Wikimedia Commons)

Its call is hard to miss. A series of steady clicks, like switches being flipped on and off. To other marine life that move around in the water’s muddy depths, it is a sign that the Ganges river dolphin is nearby. Records dating back to 1879 show that the mammal once had a large range extending from the Himalayan foothills to the delta at the Bay of Bengal. It swam along the entire length of the Ganga and Brahmaputra, and their tributaries. Even during peak summer, when the levels of the Ganga were low, this dolphin could be seen even as far as the waters of the Yamuna in Delhi.

But things have taken a turn for the worse in the past few decades, with a decreasing trend in the population of the Ganges river dolphin. The construction of dams and water pollution caused by pesticides, fertilisers, and industrial effluents has resulted in a decline in their numbers. As per a 2018 National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) report, their population in the river and its tributaries reduced from about 10,000 in the late 19th century to around 3,526 in 2014. The continued decline has prompted the IUCN Red List, which indicates global extinction risk status of species, to list it as “endangered”.

Today, it is estimated that 2,500-3,000 Ganges river dolphins survive in the wild. Of these, more than 80 percent can be found in the river Ganga and her tributaries. “The general population is on the decline. Some outliers may indicate otherwise. For instance, around 50 percent of the total freshwater dolphin population in the country can be found in Bihar alone, with the segment between Buxar and Manihari ghat having the maximum density. But yes, the overall numbers of the Ganges river dolphin have reduced over the years,” says Dr Bela Singh, who has been studying the species in Bihar for over two decades.

The Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary was set up in Bihar to protect and understand the species better. (Photo Credit: Mrinal Kaushik via Wikimedia Commons)