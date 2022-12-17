 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With a new policy, Odisha aims at 10 GW of renewable energy by 2030

Odisha, currently one of the leading coal-producing states in India, has also made a provision for energy transition in this policy for the welfare of people associated with coal mining to transition in a smooth manner as coal mining is like to be phased out in the future.

A foldable solar unit close to an anganwadi centre and school in a village in Odisha. Photo by Manish Kumar/Mongabay.

The Odisha government recently issued its latest State Renewable Energy Policy 2022 to attract investments in clean energy in the state, with a focus on new areas such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, floating solar, and wind energy, among others.

The state, which has around 627 MW of installed capacity of renewable energy, plans to increase this to 10,000 MW by 2030.

Manish Kumar

Odisha, which has typically not been considered a state with high renewable energy potential, is aiming to incentivise and focus on clean energy development within the state, as reflected in its latest renewable energy policy. Recognising that national renewable energy policies have favoured certain states rich in renewable resources, Odisha aims to address this gap and harness its renewable energy potential through state-level interventions while drawing in investors into the sector. The state government is offering exemption on duty and surcharges, along with other benefits and is targetting renewable energy capacity of 10,000 Megawatt (MW), or 10 GW, by 2030, according to its renewable energy policy, 2022. The policy also focuses on new sources of renewables such as green hydrogen and green ammonia along with floating solar, wind energy, and more.

Commenting on the central government’s waiver of charges on transmission of renewable energy across states, the new Odisha policy, released on December 1, states that this national waiver of Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) charges has created market distortion and discouraged the development of renewable energy (RE) projects in Odisha. The state policy document bats for a new RE policy that will facilitate the development of commercially viable projects across multiple RE technologies within the state. “Odisha is among the leading industrialised states. There is a clear demand for renewable energy from the discoms (distribution companies) and the industries due to Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and Net Zero commitments,” it notes.

Chandra Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Delhi-based think tank iForest, says that according to data on installed capacity in states, most of the coal-bearing states of eastern India, like Odisha, have not seen growth in renewable energy capacity. This is because of less attention to these states, from the central government. He says that a bias in the national renewable energy policies have helped RE-rich states more than states like Odisha, where RE potential is considered to be comparatively lower.