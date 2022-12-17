 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

What protecting the slender loris could mean for forest communities in Tamil Nadu

Mongabay .
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Slender loris populations have been declining in this region for years owing to accidental poisoning from chemical-based agriculture, deforestation, poaching and droughts.

Women carrying firewood and grass. Photo by Balasubramaniam N.

With the recent notification of a slender loris sanctuary near Panchanthangi in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, there are questions over what the restrictions of this now-declared Protected Area mean for local livelihoods.

However, local conservation and awareness efforts are improving habitats and changing perspectives towards the mammal.

For local people whose livelihoods depend heavily on livestock, it remains to be seen if grazing will be allowed to continue within the reserve.

Catherine Gilon

Tucked amidst lush green hills, Panchanthangi, a hamlet in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, is remote, and nearly inaccessible. For four generations, Kanagaraj and his neighbours have lived a quiet life, uninterrupted by the humdrum of the modern world. “Our families have lived here for close to 200 years,” says the 40-year-old. He recalls going on honey-hunting trips to the neighbouring hills with his grandfather at the age of five. “We used to collect pondhu thaen (honey found in tree hollows), kombu thaen (honey found at high altitudes) and thodu thaen (honey found inside rock cavities).” His favourite childhood memory is digging up tubers and picking wild fruits. While the traditional honey-hunting practice has declined to a large extent, the current generation still goes to the hills to pick turkey berries, tubers and herbs, which they use for both food and trade.

Apart from foraging, most residents in Panchanthangi engage in small-scale farming and livestock rearing. Kanagaraj has a small vegetable farm and rears close to 40 sheep. He points out a nearby hillock where they have gone grazing. With inconsistent rains and the impacts of climate change, farming has become tough for the villagers, with most residents relying on livestock for their income.