What Happened When the Bay Area Rejected Growth

Jan 01, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

Activists, courts and local governments put an end to rampant sprawl in the Bay Area, but also made it nearly impossible to build the kind of dense in-fill development that would have been compatible with the new commitment to preserving open space, affordable for people with median-wage jobs.

Resistance to growth began as a very reasonable political shift, concentrating on saving such priceless assets as the San Francisco Bay and Napa Valley wine country. (Image: Pixabay/Pexels)

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- From 1940 to 1960, the population of the nine counties surrounding the San Francisco Bay more than doubled to 3.6 million. In a 1959 report, the US Commerce Department’s Office of Area Development projected that it would double again by 1990, and yet again by 2020, when the region was expected to house 14.4 million people.

That’s not what happened. As of the April 2020 US Census, the population of the nine counties was 7.8 million, and according to Census Bureau estimates it has fallen by about 200,000 since then.

Long-run population projections often miss, of course, but what makes the 1959 report such a fascinating historical document is just how it went wrong. If anything, it undersold the region’s economic potential, understandably failing to envision that the Bay Area would establish itself as the world headquarters of a set of at-the-time-unimagined new technology industries. Through 2000, area job growth actually exceeded the projections. (This chart goes back only to 1990 because that’s how far back the jobs numbers are readily available.)

But the report also missed the rise of anti-growth attitudes that would come to dominate the region’s politics over the next half century — also understandably, given that those attitudes were only just beginning to emerge in 1959 and were to some extent unleashed by the report itself.

Titled “Future Development of the San Francisco Bay Area, 1960-2020,” it described a future that resembled the immediate past, with what were then the area’s two big cities, San Francisco and Oakland, growing slowly and most new housing in suburban developments. By 2020, it projected, 2,389 of the Bay Area’s nearly 7,000 square miles of land would be devoted to residential, commercial and industrial uses, up from 538 in 1958.