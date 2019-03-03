App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal committed to protect wildlife and conserve forests: Mamata Banerjee

Describing forests and wildlife as the assets of the state, Banerjee said it is everyone's responsibility to conserve the spectacular bio-diversity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The West Bengal government is committed to protect wildlife and conserve forests, and has been doing so for the last seven years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said March 3 on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Describing forests and wildlife as the assets of the state, Banerjee said it is everyone's responsibility to conserve the spectacular bio-diversity.

"Forests and wildlife are our assets. Conservation of this spectacular bio-diversity is our responsibility. Our Government in #Bangla has been committed to protection of wildlife and conservation of forests over the last seven years. #WorldWildlifeDay," Banerjee tweeted.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 20, 2013, had decided to proclaim March 3, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as World Wildlife Day.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #environment #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.