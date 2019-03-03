West Bengal committed to protect wildlife and conserve forests: Mamata Banerjee

Describing forests and wildlife as the assets of the state, Banerjee said it is everyone's responsibility to conserve the spectacular bio-diversity.
The West Bengal government is committed to protect wildlife and conserve forests, and has been doing so for the last seven years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said March 3 on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.
Describing forests and wildlife as the assets of the state, Banerjee said it is everyone's responsibility to conserve the spectacular bio-diversity."Forests and wildlife are our assets. Conservation of this spectacular bio-diversity is our responsibility. Our Government in #Bangla has been committed to protection of wildlife and conservation of forests over the last seven years. #WorldWildlifeDay," Banerjee tweeted.
Forests and wildlife are our assets. Conservation of this spectacular bio-diversity is our responsibility. Our Government in #Bangla has been committed to protection of wildlife and conservation of forests over the last seven years. #WorldWildlifeDay
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 3, 2019