Increased cost of living dominates global risks, reveals WEF survey

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

The WEF report was released ahead of the organisation’s flagship annual meeting it highlights the various risks the world is likely to face in the next two years, the next decade and the possibility of a 'polycrises' if the current crises is not mitigated.

The Global Risks Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) has reported the results of its latest Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS).  The report highlights the current crises at hand, the risks which are likely to be severe in the next decade and mid-term futures which explore how the ongoing and the incoming crises together could evolve into a 'polycrises' by 2030.

Economic Impact The report by the WEF predicts that  an increased cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure dominates the next decade. The report ranks “Cost-of-living crisis”  as the most severe global risk over the next two years, peaking in the short term.

The report details that the war in Ukraine and the aftereffects of Covid have led to a  a rapid normalization of monetary policies and started a low-growth, low-investment era.

Highlighting the economic risks the GRPS predicts that the governments and central banks could face stubborn inflationary pressures over the next two years citing a potential for a prolonged war in Ukraine, continued bottlenecks from a lingering pandemic, and economic warfare spurring supply chain decoupling.

The GRPS says that a more prolonged economic downturn and debt distress could be caused by a miscalibration between monetary and fiscal policies  which woukd raise the likelihood of liquidity shocks.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Warfare Citing the risks for the next decade the report said that global economic fragmentation, geopolitical tensions and rockier restructuring could contribute to widespread debt distress in the next 10 years.

The report also highlighted the risk of a stagflation and said a continue in supply-driven inflation, which would then create an unprecedented interaction with historically high levels of public debt.

Economic warfare is becoming the norm,economic policies will increasingly be deployed offensively to constrain the rise of others. As has been already seen in the war between Russia and Ukraine.