Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch | Thick layer of toxic foam covers Yamuna river in Delhi

On November 4, 2020, a thick layer of the toxic foam could be seen covering the Yamuna river at Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area.

Moneycontrol News

Every year, visuals of Hindu devotees standing in knee-deep toxic foam formation at the Yamuna river make headlines in the country. This year was supposed to serve a breather as the holy Yamuna river was reported to be 33 percent cleaner in the middle of 2020 since the pre-lockdown days.

Several Indian and migratory birds such as storks and heron were also back in Yamuna waters, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown which halted all kinds of industrial and commercial activities for some months.

However, the ghost of the toxic foam, which really looks like a thick, serene covering of snow, is back to haunt Delhiites, raising major health and environmental concerns yet again. On November 4, 2020, a thick layer of the toxic foam could be seen covering the Yamuna river at Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area.

The froth formation occurs as detergents with high phosphate content start collecting on the surface of the river after passing through untapped drains. Such detergents are industrial as well as domestic waste, and flow from dhobi ghats, dyeing industries, and households. These detergents often do not have International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification that caps the phosphate concentration in chemical substances.

Experts believe the other reason behind the frothing to be the release of toxic gases that are formed when a certain type of bacteria become active in anaerobic conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continues to be "poor", with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279 being recorded early on November 4.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Delhi Pollution #environment #toxic foam #Yamuna river

