App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volcano erupts on remote Papua New Guinea island

The volcano has erupted a number of times since then and spewed lava and ash last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

One of Papua New Guinea's most active volcanoes has begun to erupt, authorities said January 8, pummelling villages on a remote island with volcanic rock.

Manam island is a volcanic cone that towers out of the sea north of the Papua New Guinea mainland and has a history of eruptions, with major activity in November 2004 forcing the evacuation of some 9,000 people.

The volcano has erupted a number of times since then and spewed lava and ash last month.

A series of tremors around Manam triggered a warning system on January 7 and the volcano began erupting shortly after, the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory said.

The eruption continued into early Tuesday, Ima Itikarai of the observatory told AFP.

An observatory report shared with local news website Loop PNG said the latest eruption came from the main crater, with lava channelled into a nearby valley and "intermittent bursts" of volcanic rock falling on villages.

Papua New Guinea has many volcanoes, particularly on its offshore islands, as the country lies at the junction of two tectonic plates.

Some islanders who were evacuated from Manam 15 years ago and resettled elsewhere on Papua New Guinea recently complained they were still struggling with their new lives, The National newspaper reported.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #environment #Papua New Guinea #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.