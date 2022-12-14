 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

UN recognises Ganges project among 10 initiatives restoring natural world

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

According to a report unveiled during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) here on Tuesday, climate change, population growth, industrialisation and irrigation have degraded the Ganges along its arcing 2,525-kilometre course from the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal.

United Nations

An ambitious project that aims to improve the health of the Ganges, India's holy river, is among 10 ”ground-breaking” efforts recognised from around the globe by the United Nations for their role in restoring the natural world.

According to a report unveiled during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) here on Tuesday, climate change, population growth, industrialisation and irrigation have degraded the Ganges along its arcing 2,525-kilometre course from the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal.

Restoring the health of the Ganges is the focus of a major push to cut pollution, rebuild forest cover and bring a wide range of benefits to the 520 million people living around its vast basin. The initiatives were declared World Restoration Flagships and are eligible to receive UN-backed promotion, advice or funding.

They were selected under the banner of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global movement coordinated by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). It is designed to prevent and reverse the degradation of natural spaces across the planet, the UN said. Together, the 10 flagships aim to restore more than 68 million hectares - an area bigger than Myanmar, France or Somalia, and create nearly 15 million jobs, the UN said.

"Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen. "These 10 inaugural World Restoration Flagships show that with political will, science and collaboration across borders, we can achieve the goals of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration and forge a more sustainable future not only for the planet but also for those of us who call it home," Andersen said here.

On the Ganges River Rejuvenation project, the UN noted that it was launched in 2014. The government-led Namami Gange initiative is rejuvenating, protecting and conserving the Ganges and its tributaries, reforesting parts of the Ganges basin and promoting sustainable farming, according to the statement.