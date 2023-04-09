Tiger Census 2022: India's tiger population rises to 3,167

India’s tiger population now stands at 3,167, as per the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2021-2022. The once-in-four-year survey, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in association with state forest departments and the Wildlife Institute of India, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru as the country completed 50 years of Project Tiger on April 1. A commemorative coin was also issued to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride, not only for India but for the whole world. For wildlife to thrive, it is important for ecosystems to thrive. This is happening in India. India has not only conserved the tiger but has also given them an ecosystem to flourish. India is a country where protecting nature is a part of the culture. This is why it has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation. With only 2.4 percent of the world's land area, India contributes to about 8 percent of the known global diversity.” He also credited the coexistence between ecology and economy for the increase in the numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Project Tiger was launched in 1973 to protect the big cat and ensure its long-term survival. It remains, till date, the largest species conservation initiative of its kind in the world. Initially, the project covered nine tiger reserves in the country. Today, there are 53 - the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh being the latest one to make the list in 2022. It is also a major source of employment for locals living around these forests and plays a crucial role in funding eco-development activities.

Sneha Mahale is an independent environment journalist. She is on Twitter @randomcards Views expressed are personal