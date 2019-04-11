This beer helps fight climate change

Patagonia Provisions has started producing beer partially driven by the will to fight climate change. It began using a grain called Kernza as its key ingredient, which stores carbon as it grows. More recently, Cascadian Farm announced the launch of a limited-edition cereal that contains the same ingredient. The ulterior motive of both companies is to make the food mainstream for environmental purposes.

“The reality is, we are literally pioneering how you grow an ingredient,” said Maria Carolina Comings, the Marketing Director of Cascadian Farm.

Kernza, a type of wheatgrass grown in the fields, looks just like the usual wheat. However, unlike wheat, it’s a perennial crop. Therefore, it does not require replantation every year. This means, farmers growing it won’t have to plough their soil frequently, a process that releases carbon into the air. Moreover, as the crop grows, its roots reach over 10 feet underground, thereby adding more carbon to the soil by providing a home to microbes.

“Roots are the main way that soil carbon is built,” Fast Company quoted Fred Iutzi, the president of The Land Institute, as saying. The institute has been growing the grain for nearly two decades.

“You can think of Kernza and other perennial crops as really like carbon pumps that are increasing the amount of the carbon that they take out of the air that actually sticks in the soil,” Iutzi said.

The wheatgrass, originally from Central Asia, was used to grow feed for animals until recently. Then, The Land Institute saw its potential and branded it as Kernza.

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, was familiar with the work. He knew that, apart from carbon sequestration, it could also prevent soil erosion and keep water systems clean. Besides, it is more nutritious than wheat, as it contains more protein, fibre, and antioxidants.

“Yvon put a bag of Kernza on my desk and said, ‘Go talk to [The Land Institute] and see if we can do something about this,” said Birgit Cameron, the director of Patagonia Provisions. Soon, the ingredient got food safety approval from the FDA. In 2016, it launched ‘Long Root Ale’, the first beer made with Kernza.