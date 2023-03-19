 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

Sustainable travel: Are ecologically constructed hotels the future?

Mini Ribeiro
Mar 19, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

The hospitality industry is obviously affected by climate change and increasing natural disasters, but it is also a major contributor to global warming. Are sustainable green hotel buildings, the answer?

(Photo: Joel Filipe via Unsplash)

Osho said, “You are a guest. Leave this Earth a little more beautiful, a little more human, a little more loveable, a little more fragrant, for those unknown guests who will be following you.” Sustainability, of course, has to go beyond being just a buzzword, with every sector contributing towards India’s pledge of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

This is true of hospitality, too.

Adopting eco-friendly practices helps hotels win over green travellers, and also helps in reducing costs and improving the bottom-line in the long run.

From reducing single-use plastic and going paperless to putting the 3 R's (reduce, reuse, recycle) into practice and implementing rainwater harvesting, as well as installing smart meters and motion-activated lights and faucets to save water and energy, the hospitality industry has been doing some things towards being sustainable.