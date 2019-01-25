App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea in airborne fight against 'Chinese' pollution

South Korea shut down five ageing coal-fired power plants in a bid to improve its air quality.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Seoul on January 25 sent aircraft over the Yellow Sea to carry out cloud-seeding experiments in an effort to tackle air pollution many South Koreans blame on China.

Air quality in South Korea is generally better than in its giant neighbour, the world's biggest polluter, which is periodically affected by choking bouts of filthy air and according to the International Energy Agency uses coal to generate around three quarters of its energy.

Beijing has been seeking to tackle the scourge, which causes widespread public anger, and a recent study found urban levels of PM2.5 -- the tiny airborne particles considered most harmful to health -- had been cut by almost a third on average over four years.

But they remain far above World Health Organization norms, and pollution levels in Korea sometimes spike as the prevailing winds blow PM2.5 particulates -- referred to as "fine dust" in the South -- across the sea between the two countries.

related news

Many South Koreans accused China when pollution surged for three days earlier this month, and on January 25 the Korea Meterological Administration (KMA) sent an aircraft to disperse silver iodide, a compound believed to cause rain to fall, over the waters, known as the West Sea in Korea.

"The experiment is to see whether the technology works and is effective in washing away fine dust," a spokeswoman told AFP, adding it was the first of 15 such tests planned for this year.

She said Seoul had "no evidence that fine dust on the West Sea is entirely from China".

Last year, South Korea shut down five ageing coal-fired power plants in a bid to improve its air quality.

But ruling party lawmaker Shin Ching-hyun pointed out that when pollution levels rose two weeks ago, they were highest on Baengnyeongdo island, 200 kilometres west of Seoul and the closest South Korean land to China.

"China's claim -- that it is not entirely to blame for South Korea's air pollution problem -- violates the rights of South Koreans to healthy environment," he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Thailand also deployed rain-making planes to try to combat its own air pollution.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:42 am

tags #environment #South Korea #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.