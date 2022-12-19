 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smog envelops city, traffic movement disrupted

Dec 19, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Pollution levels were high in the national capital with the air quality index (AQI) settling at 409 at 11 am.

Visibility was low in the city on Monday morning as a layer of smog hung over the national capital with the air quality settling in the severe category.

The city also recorded the season's first dense fog lowering visibility to 150 metres and affecting road and rail traffic movement.

Around 20 trains have been delayed by 15 minute to 2 hours, an official said.

"Fog affecting train movement today. We have taken precautionary measures. Speed restrictions are put in place in such conditions. Safety is our priority. Passengers are informed about schedules through announcements and other means," a northern railway spokesperson said.

However, an airport official said flight operations were not affected as Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in place for around four hours starting at midnight.

Satellite images showed a thick layer of fog extending from Punjab to east Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department said.