Sloth bears to be introduced in Sariska Tiger Reserve

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Sloth Bear is a key species of the hills and mountains of the semi-arid region of western India. It is listed in the 'vulnerable' category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Having achieved success in reviving the population of big cats, the authorities at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan are now working to further enhance the biodiversity of the park by introducing sloth bears.

In the next few days, the national park will welcome two pairs of sloth bears being brought from the Sundha Mata forest area of Jalore district.

We have received permission to shift two pairs of sloth bears to Sariksa.Teams have been formed for the relocation of sloth bears which will be done in the next few days, Roop Narayan Meena, Field Director, Sariska Tiger Reserve, told PTI.

He said sloth bears are mainly found in Sundha Mata area in Jalore besides Mount Abu.