172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|environment|sc-notice-to-centre-others-on-plea-to-ban-stubble-burning-5930691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to Centre, others on plea to ban stubble burning

The petition contended that stubble burning contributes almost 40 percent of air pollution in Delhi.

PTI

The Supreme Court October 6 sought response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to ban stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana which causes massive air pollution in the national capital in winters. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Issue notice returnable on October 16, the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist and class 12 student Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka who sought directions to provide free of cost stubble removing machines to small and marginal farmers to check high particulate matters in the air.

The petition contended that stubble burning contributes almost 40 percent of air pollution in Delhi. The PIL referred to the Harvard University study that air pollution may now be an important factor that aggravates a mild Covid-19 infection into an acute one.

Close

It also referred to a study of the Louisiana State University, which found that increased air pollution can offer a direct pathway for airborne transmission of Covid-19. Thus, any increase in the air pollution levels of Delhi-NCR this year while the Covid-19 pandemic is spiralling out of control, will exponentially increase the mortality rates due to Covid-19, comprising the respiratory system of the citizens, more so in case of senior citizens and children, the plea said.

related news

The PIL contended that the consequences of allowing any stubble burning to take place amid the ongoing pandemic may be catastrophic. The petitioners have sought directions to state governments to stop stubble burning and also fix a ceiling on rental of stubble removing machines during September to January 2021.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Air pollution #Delhi #environment #Haryana #India #Punjab #stubble burning #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.