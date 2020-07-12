App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nornickel reports another fuel leak in Arctic

Arctic environment security has been in the spotlight at Nornickel's assets since another leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel from Nornickel's power plant near the city of Norilsk on May 29.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel said on July 12 that around 45 tonnes of aviation fuel had leaked from its pipeline in the Arctic.

Arctic environment security has been in the spotlight at Nornickel's assets since another leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel from Nornickel's power plant near the city of Norilsk on May 29.

"A pipeline owned by Norilsktransgaz was depressurized while pumping aviation fuel in the area of Tukhard settlement," Nornickel said in a statement.

Close

"According to the preliminary data, as a result of the depressurization, which lasted about 15 minutes, there was a spill of up to 44.5 tonnes of fuel."

Earlier Nornickel's subsidiary Norilsktransgaz estimated the amount of leaked fuel at 20 tonnes. Tukhard settlement is situated some 70 kms (43 miles) from Nornickel's Arctic port of Dudinka on the Enisey river.

Norilsk said it was conducting an internal investigation and has informed the emergency ministry.

"Fuel pumping works have been suspended and all possible measures are being taken to speed up the collection of spilled fuel," it said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Companies #Envrionment #Norilsk Nornickel #Russia #world

