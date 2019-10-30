App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising sea level may wipe out Mumbai, other major coastal cities by 2050, cites new research

The new research suggests that around 150 million people are currently living on land that will be below the high-tide line by mid-century

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rising sea levels, driven by climate change, could affect significantly more number of people by 2050 than was previously calculated, a new research suggests.

The three-time increase in the total vulnerable population would “wipe out” a very large part of India’s financial capital Mumbai and several major coastal cities across the world.

The projections don’t account for population growth and land area lost to coastal erosion in the future.

The new research was published by Climate Central – a New Jersey, US-bed science organisation – in the Nature Communications journal. The authors have claimed to have devised a more accurate way of calculating land elevation based on satellite readings. These new calculation were used to re-estimate effects of sea level rise.

Scott A. Kulp, one of the two authors, told The New York Times that the previous standard elevation measurements using satellites struggle to differentiate between the real ground level and the level of tree tops or human-made structures. Hence, they used artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the error rate and account for it.

The research suggests that around 150 million people are currently living on land that will be below the high-tide line by mid-century.

The authors have predicted that almost entire South Vietnam, including its economic powerhouse Ho Chi Minh City would disappear.

Around 10 percent of the population in Thailand is currently living on the land which could get submerged by 2050. This would also mean that almost the entire city of Bangkok and large areas around it will get submerged. Earlier calculations had pegged this number at just 1 percent.

Alexandria (Egypt), Basra (Iraq), Jakarta (Indonesia), Shanghai (China) and the Ganga River Delta in Bangladesh are also expected to be widely affected, the report suggests.

Another report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released in September, had stated that four Indian cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat and Chennai -- will be severely threatened due to rise in sea level.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #climate change #environment #India #mumbai

