Rich countries agree to establish loss and damage fund at UN climate summit

Soumya Sarkar
Nov 20, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

In a breakthrough in global climate negotiations, wealthy nations have finally agreed to set up a fund to pay damages to vulnerable countries for loss and damage due to climate change, but little progress was made on other critical issues, including a faster phase-out of all fossil fuels

Although questions remain on how the loss and damage fund will work, climate experts and activists welcomed the move agreed upon by nearly 200 nations

In what is seen as a historic development, wealthy nations on Sunday agreed to the longstanding demand by developing countries to establish a fund to pay for loss and damage due to climatic events that has been brought on by global warming at the end of the UN climate summit in Egypt.

Under the new pact agreed upon by all countries at the crack of dawn in the African nation, it was decided “to establish new funding arrangements for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, in responding to loss and damage".

Despite the breakthrough at the climate talks, which pulled back from the brink of collapse on the final day, there was little progress on other aspects of the climate emergency at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) held in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, particularly on climate finance for adaptation and mitigation, and accelerated phase-down of all fossil fuels, even as negotiations went into overtime beyond the scheduled end on Friday to iron out the contentious issues.

“This COP has taken an important step towards justice. I welcome the decision to establish a loss and damage fund and to operationalise it in the coming period,” UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said at the conclusion of the two-week-long conference. “Clearly this will not be enough, but it is a much-needed political signal to rebuild broken trust.”

“We supported the loss and damage facility and suggested that the fund benefit all developing countries,” India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav said at COP27. “We played a constructive role, and the outcome is good.”