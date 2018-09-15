App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Relief operations in Kerala at a standstill: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

The KPCC chief also flayed the reported move to transfer employees who refuse to accept the 'salary challenge' of paying one months salary to the Chief Ministers Disaster Relief Fund

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The opposition Congress in Kerala Saturday alleged that flood relief operations in the state have come to a standstill in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in the US for treatment.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president MM Hassan told reporters that the cabinet had not met after the Chief Minister left for the US on 2 September. The administration has also come to a halt, he said and alleged that the immediate flood relief of Rs 10,000 was not given to all those affected, though the government had promised that the amount would be disbursed within 48 hours.

The KPCC chief also flayed the reported move to transfer employees who refuse to accept the 'salary challenge' of paying one months salary to the Chief Ministers Disaster Relief Fund. The government had said yesterday that Rs 1,236 crore had been spent so far on flood relief works to overcome the devastation caused by the deluge last month The immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 had been given to 5.70 lakh families so far, the government said.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 07:00 pm

