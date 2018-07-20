Pune scientists devise a cost-effective method to dispose crop residue

As an alternative to crop burning, a team of scientists from the Bioenergy group at Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune have come up with a cost-effective way to dispose off agricultural residues.

The burning of crop residue is one of the main causes of air pollution in the neighbouring areas, particularly after the kharif harvest.

Scientists have developed a mixture of anaerobic fungi from farm waste, generated mainly from rice straw can be mixed in the farm waste to obtain manure, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Currently, it takes twenty to thirty days to obtain manure but using the mixture devised by the scientists it can be done within a fortnight, according to S S Dagar, one of the researchers on the team.

The ulterior motive behind the development of this technique is to curb the air pollution and help farmers to earn some additional money from the waste generated.

P K Dhakephalkar, senior scientist at ARI said, “While farmers take two to three crops every year, little is done to maintain the fertility of the soil. One of the traditional ways is the burning of crop residue, but its ill-effects are worsening. With this environment-friendly solution obtained from crop residue itself, the nutrients can be put back into the soil for the next season. Methanogens, when available only in their pure form, help devise effective methods in anaerobic digestion of crop waste so that the least amount of methane gas is emitted into the atmosphere.”

The researchers managed to extract Methanogens from various environments as the team is also in the process of setting up the country’s first cultural bank.

“There will be about 135 types of Methanogens devised from numerous environments. This will be the country’s first culture bank and we will encourage researchers to use it for scientific studies," the senior scientist added.