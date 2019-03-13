App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Publicise water quality of Ganga at all strategic locations on monthly basis: NGT

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel warned that the failure to do so may result in coercive action against the pollution control board of both states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttarakhand and the UP pollution control boards to publicise the water quality of the Ganga river at all strategic locations on a monthly basis and indicate if it is fit for bathing and drinking.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel warned that the failure to do so may result in coercive action against the pollution control board of both states.

The tribunal also rapped the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) over its affidavit which alleged that Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have not provided relevant information for the stretch from Kanpur to Buxar (Phase-II) and Buxar to Ganga Sagar (Phase-III).

It said that the affidavit filed by the NMCG presents a dismal picture.

related news

"It has indicated that the states have not provided the information and, therefore, action plans could not be formulated within the stipulated time frame. The lackadaisical approach of the NMCG can hardly be appreciated as it has been set up by the government with the sole object for rejuvenation of Ganga and its functioning and coordination with the states has been specified in The River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016," it said.

The tribunal said there is no justification for the delay in filing the action plan by the NMCG and the state governments as the Ganga has been declared a "national river".

"We may have to take coercive action, including environment compensation being required to be paid by the NMCG and the states of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for not responding and failing to formulate the action plans for Phase II and III," the tribunal said.

"We give final opportunity to the NMCG and the concerned state governments of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to take further steps forthwith, latest within seven days and file the action plans before April 30, particularly indicating interception and diversion of each drain to the existing or proposed sewage treatment plant, utilisation plan for treated sewage and demarcating of the flood plain zone, preventing encroachments, etc," the tribunal said.

"The NMCG may also, in consultation with the states, specify the issues relating to the maintenance of e-flow as applicable for the states of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal," it added.

The green panel also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that the committee headed by Justice Arun Tandon is consulted with regards to post-Kumbh Mela management of waste in Allahabad.

The matter is fixed for next hearing on May 2.

The panel also noted that its directions relating to the interception of drains, construction of sewage treatment plants, setting up of common effluent treatment plants at Jajmau, Unnao and Banthar have not been complied with till date and the common effluent treatment plants are not meeting the stipulated standards.

"Since NMCG and UP state have failed to ensure setting up of CETP at Jajmau and upgradation at Unnao and Banthar, we direct NMCG, CPCB and UPPCB to examine whether tanneries who are members of such CETP are to be closed till compliant CETPs are set up. The directions of this tribunal are clear," it said.

The tribunal had earlier said that the water of the Ganga, between Haridwar and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was unfit for drinking and bathing, and expressed anguish over the situation.

The green panel had said that innocent people drank and bathed in the river with reverence, without knowing that it may adversely affect their health.

It had directed the NMCG to install display boards at gaps of 100 kilometres, indicating whether the water was fit for bathing or drinking.

Voicing dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the Uttarakhand government to clean the Ganga, the NGT had said the situation was extraordinarily bad and hardly anything effective has been done to clean the river.

The green panel, in a detailed judgment, had passed a slew of directions to rejuvenate the Ganga and declare as 'No Development Zone' an area of 100 metres from the edge of the river between Haridwar and Unnao.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #environment #India #NGT

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

For BJP, Nationalism a Strategy to Win Polls Just Like Priyanka’s En ...

BJP's 1st List of Candidates From Karnataka to be Finalised on March 1 ...

Assam Elephant Death: Forest Department Had Warned Army Against Killer ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.