Protecting the planet, one step at a time: Could agricultural waste help save oceans?

AFP/Getty

Single-use food packaging is one of the main pollutants found in the oceans. This week in our segment "Protecting the planet, one step at a time," Energy Observer Solutions met up with Eduardo Gordillo, CEO of Bio-lutions, headquartered in Germany, who showed us this "ocean friendly" innovation, based on the recycling of agricultural residues.

Plastic food packaging is the cause of a great degradation of ecosystems, especially aquatic ecosystems. In Hamburg, a start-up company has designed an ethical and sustainable food packaging made from agricultural waste. Approximately 500 million tons of plastic are produced each year. Nearly half of this is single-use. This is your packaging for sandwiches, salads, strawberry trays. However, because of their composition, they are very difficult to recycle. Today, less than 10% of plastic is properly recycled.

Sustainable, ethical food packaging

The German start-up BIO-LUTIONS is developing new packaging based on agricultural residues (sugar cane leaves, rice straw, banana stems). The company uses a low-cost and energy-efficient mechanical process. These new packaging, 100% natural, are biodegradable and compostable. Bio-Lutions works in India in partnership with local farmers. The company buys back the residues of their production and thus offers them an additional source of income. The director of BIO-LUTIONS, Eduardo Gordillo, hopes in the long term to create a decentralized production network with local factories, thus creating new jobs while reducing CO2. He spoke to the team of NGO Energy Observer Solutions.

This weekly segment "Initiatives for planet protection" gives the floor to the NGO Energy Observer Solutions, which carries out reports all over the world.

Energy Observer is the name of the first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vessel to be self-sufficient in energy, advocating and serving as a laboratory for ecological transition. Criss-crossing the oceans without air or noise pollution for marine ecosystems, Energy Observer sets out to meet women and men who devote their energy to creating sustainable solutions for a more harmonious world.