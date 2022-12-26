 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Post-COP15, India needs to align national goals with global framework: Experts

Associated Press
Dec 26, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

India will also have to ensure that areas under agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries and forestry are managed sustainably, in particular through the sustainable use of biodiversity, including through a substantial increase in the application of biodiversity-friendly practices, said Lahiri.

Representational image. (Photo: Danie Franco via Unsplash)

After the COP15 conference adopted a historic deal here last week to protect nature, experts believe the key challenge for India now is to align the national goals with the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and take effective capacity-building measures at all levels.

The 15th Conference of Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) ended on a high note with nearly 200 countries, including India, adopting a historic deal to preserve nature and reverse damage to ecosystems after four years of fraught negotiations.

India, which is one of the Parties to the convention, pushed for Digital Sequence Information (DSI) to be considered under the CBD's access and benefit sharing mechanism, among many other targets during the run-up to the conference and through the anxious final moments until the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) became a reality.

The Indian delegation was led by Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change along with a team of officers from the government.

India negotiated strongly and held discussions with the COP Presidency and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity before the final Global Biodiversity Framework was put up for adoption, Yadav said.

"The suggestions from India to keep all the goals and targets, globally, were accepted, along with other propositions. India's pitch for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities found an echo in the GBF, he added.