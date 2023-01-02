 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR showing upward trend, GRAP Stage 3 curbs to continue: CAQM

Jan 02, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 357 on Monday, worsening from 259 on Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Monday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work, will remain in force as pollution levels are showing an upward trend.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

At a review meeting, the sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) noted that air pollution in Delhi is "showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather/meteorological conditions".

"Considering this, the sub-committee has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present," it said.

In view of a spike in air pollution, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Friday directed the implementation of the curbs under Stage III of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR.