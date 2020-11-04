Pollution: Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ level in 29 cities as winter sets in across North India

Air quality levels across North India, especially in the areas adjoining the National Capital Region, plunged to “very poor and severe” levels in the last week of October. The poor air quality may cause respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure or even impact people having lung and heart diseases.

As many as 29 cities reported ‘very poor’ air quality (AQ) levels on October 31, the most in a day during the month, with one city even recording ‘severe’ AQ levels, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) data , analysed by Moneycontrol. On October 29, seven cities had reported ‘severe’ AQ levels, the most in a day that month.

The ordinance issued by the President of India to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on October 28, with immediate effect, was reflective of the severity of the environmental hazard. We decided to look at how cities across India performed in October based on the CPCB’s air quality index levels.

While the beginning of October saw fewer cities reporting poor or very poor air quality levels, this gradually changed as the month progressed. More cities began registering poor, very poor and severe AQ levels towards the end of the month.

The city of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh reported ‘very poor’ air quality for 15 (of 31) days, the most among all cities on the air quality index, followed by Bhiwadi (13 of 30 days) in Rajasthan. In the North, Haryana’s Jind (2 of 31 days) and Charkhi Dadri (2 of 19 days) reported ‘severe’ air quality levels along with six other cities — Baghpat, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Dharuhera, Greater Noida and Hisar (1 each) — in the neighbouring region.

In the South, Kalaburagi in Karnataka reported ‘severe’ AQ levels for three of the 18 days for which data was available, the most by a city in October.

“At present, burning of crop residue is one of the leading factors causing poor air quality across North India,” said Aishwarya Sudhir, an independent researcher working on air pollution. “Industrial and vehicular emissions, too, contribute to 30-40 percent of the pollution load owing to the atmospheric conditions. The possible reason for severe air quality levels in Kalaburagi could be because of emissions from diesel generators in the town and local fires or burning of waste,” she added.

Short-term exposure to air pollution can impact an individual’s health, Pallavi Pant, staff scientist at Health Effects Institute, a research organisation based in Boston, told Moneycontrol. “Exposures over a few hours to a few days can contribute to ear, nose, and throat irritation. The irritation usually disappears as air pollution levels decline. Short-term exposure may also cause and aggravate lower-respiratory and chronic conditions such as allergies, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis. In people with heart disease, short-term exposure to [particulate matter] PM2.5 can lead to arrhythmias, heart attacks, and even death.”

Why monitoring air quality is important

At a city-scale, air quality levels help better understand how effective different government policies being designed for air pollution mitigation are, in addition to informing people about taking precautions, including when not to venture out, said Ronak Sutaria, Founder and CEO of Respirer Living Sciences, a startup that builds real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring devices.

“The Odd-Even policy was designed to improve air quality, but using the air quality monitoring data, it was found that there wasn’t much of an impact on the city’s (Delhi’s) AQ levels. Similarly, when regulatory steps are taken like shutting down of power plants or brick kilns, the air quality monitoring data helps us understand the large-scale city-level impact of such policy actions,” he explained.

Of the 125 cities on the AQI analysed for October, (49 percent) of the cities reported data for all 31 days; 17 (14 percent) did so for 30 days; 12 cities for 29 days and so on. Listing of cities depends on the availability of data. The CPCB’s daily bulletin calculates the index value based on the 24-hour average.

The AQI is calculated only if data are available for a minimum of three pollutants, of which one should be necessarily either PM2.5 or PM10. Otherwise, it is considered insufficient for calculating. Likewise, a minimum of 16 hours’ data is considered necessary for calculating the index, according to the CPCB.

The AQI is classified into colour coded bands — starting from ‘Good to Severe’ — that indicate the values/levels and impact it can have on one’s health.

Here’s how cities with very poor air quality performed

As mentioned earlier, on the last day of October, 29 cities reported ‘very poor’ AQ levels and one recorded a ‘severe’ level. Here’s a look at the AQI values of the 30 worst performing cities as on October 31, and how their air quality changed over a month.

Air quality levels plunged three times in Jind over a month, from 134 on October 1 to 405 on October 31. Delhi saw a 160 percent surge in AQI levels from 152 on October 1 to 395 on October 29, the city’s worst AQI level that month. Other prominent cities around the NCR including, Gurugram and Noida, also showed a similar increase in their respective AQI levels.

What causes toxic air across North India?

The issue of air quality deterioration across North India with the onset of winter has become a recurring phenomenon over the past several years. It has been attributed to “regional emissions coupled with its unique geography and adverse meteorological conditions.”

“A high density of polluting sources and reduced ventilation caused by the obstructing presence of the Himalayas are the primary causes for high ambient PM2.5 concentration in the States along the Indo-Gangetic plain,” said Tanushree Ganguly, program associate at Council On Energy Environment And Water (CEEW), a New Delhi based think tank, citing a 2019 CEEW-IIASA study.

Additionally, primary particulates from biomass burning, industrial processes, soil and road dust contaminate the air with a significant share of ambient PM2.5 in the Indo-Gangetic plain. This consists of secondary aerosols generated through chemical reactions between gaseous emissions of Ammonia (agricultural processes), NOx and SOx (from vehicles and power generation), she added.

The measurement of PM2.5 is considered to be the “best indicator of the level of health risks” from air pollution, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less in diameter is capable of penetrating the lung barrier and entering the blood system, damaging one’s health.

On October 31 (as at 1:24 pm), Delhi recorded PM2.5 concentration levels of 225 µg/m³ or ‘very poor’, as per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) dashboard. This was more than 3X the national ambient air quality 24-hour average standard of 60 µg/m³ and 9X above the WHO 24-hour average standard of 25 µg/m³.



#WATCH Punjab: Farmers continue stubble burning in their fields in Wadala Johal village of Amritsar district. pic.twitter.com/zkgbBHJYfK

— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

One of the significant factors that adds to the increase in particulate matter concentrations across North India, leading to poor air quality during the winter months, is burning of crop residue by farmers, as experts suggest. For instance, the share of stubble burning in the total PM2.5 of the National Capital Territory of Delhi was 32 percent on October 31, SAFAR data show.

The graph below indicates that, as the days progressed in October, the share of stubble burning to PM2.5 concentration also increased, reaching 40 percent on November 1.

As a measure to tackle the issue of burning crop residue, CEEW’s Ganguly recommends increasing the availability of farm implements, raising farmers’ awareness on use of implements, promoting short-duration rice varieties and setting up mechanisms for collection of crop residue. She also suggests strengthening MSP operations to promote the agricultural market for crops other than rice and wheat. “The real solution to the stubble burning problem lies in shifting away from the rice-wheat cycle,” she adds.

Health and economic impact of air pollution

“Science has unequivocally shown that exposure to very poor or severe air quality levels can trigger several adverse health impacts,” said Hem Dholakia, an independent consultant and researcher on environment and public health.

Nearly 1.67 million deaths in India were attributed to air pollution in 2019, according to the State of Global Air (SoGA) 2020 report, released on October 21, by Health Effects Institute. “Air pollution was the 4th leading risk factor for premature deaths worldwide, accounting for nearly 12 percent of all deaths, with more than 6.67 million in 2019 alone,” the report said.

In 2019, India registered a 61 percent increase in deaths (373,000) attributable to PM2.5 over a decade, against a 23 percent rise world over, the SoGA report highlighted.

“A mother’s exposure to air pollution during pregnancy can contribute to adverse birth outcomes for the infant in the first month of life; that is, infants may be born preterm or underweight, which puts them at high risk for other serious diseases such as lower-respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and other impacts such as brain damage and inflammation,” said HEI’s Pant.

Pollution also increases the risk of cardiovascular events such as myocardial infarction and stroke, according to Dholakia. Exposure to air pollution for a long duration can cause lung cancer, even in young and healthy people who are non-smokers, he states.

In addition to the impact on health, air pollution also has an adverse economic impact. India suffers a hit of an estimated $150 billion per year as the economic cost of fossil fuel air pollution, among the top three in the world, according to a February 2020

report