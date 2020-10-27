172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|environment|penalties-worth-rs-10-82-lakh-on-polluters-in-noida-6025331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Penalties worth Rs 10.82 lakh on polluters in Noida

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 48.36 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution, according to compiled figures given by it.

PTI

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 10.82 lakh on entities that were found violating guidelines to combat air pollution here.

The action included a major penalty worth Rs 5 lakh each on two entities that had kept construction material uncovered in violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 48.36 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by it.

Close

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Tuesday.

related news

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 10.82 lakh were imposed on Tuesday,” the Authority said in a statement.

It said 380 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Tuesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 70 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

Road stretches measuring 109 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines, it said.

Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, the statement added.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #Air pollution #environment #Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) #National Green Tribunal #Noida

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.