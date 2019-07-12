App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over Rs 33 crore project to save endangered great Indian bustard: Environment Ministry

According to government figures, Maharashtra got Rs 4.79 crore between 2015 and 2019, while Rajasthan received Rs 3.12 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With just 130 great Indian bustards left in the country, the Centre has initiated a project worth Rs 33.85 crore for their conservation and protection, the Environment Ministry told Lok Sabha on July 12.

Responding to a query on measures being taken to protect the Indian bustard, one of the heaviest birds listed under critically endangered species, Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said the ministry was providing funds to states and Union Territories for conservation and protection of 21 critically endangered species, including the great Indian bustard.

"The ministry, through its Centrally Sponsored Scheme-Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH), provides funds to states or Union Territories under the component 'Species Recovery Programme' for conservation and protection of 21 critically endangered species, including the great Indian bustard," Supriyo said in a written response.

Close

He said the ministry has also initiated a project, titled 'Habitat Improvement and Conservation Breeding of Great Indian Bustard-An Integrated Approach', with a financial support of Rs 33.85 crore for five years from the ad hoc Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for conservation, breeding of the Indian bustard with technical support from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

related news

"The important objective of this programme is to build up captive population of great Indian bustard and to release the chicks in the wild for increasing the population. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the important range states involved in this programme," the minister said.

In the last four years, the government has released over Rs 7.9 crore to Maharashtra and Rajasthan for conservation of great Indian bustard under the CSS-IDWH, the ministry said.

According to government figures, Maharashtra got Rs 4.79 crore between 2015 and 2019, while Rajasthan received Rs 3.12 crore.

However, on a question on the role of noise pollution in endangering the Indian bustard, the ministry said the government does not recognise such a cause.

Speaking to PTI, a senior official of the WII, an organisation working on the Indian bustard breeding project, said power lines are killing these birds and in order to increase their population, their breeding has started.

"We are starting a breeding programme to repopulate the great Indian bustard. We collect their eggs, incubate them and hatch them. The second and third generation born out of the breeding will be then released into the wild when the environment is suitable for them. But it will take at least 15 years for them to be released into the wild," said Y V Jhala, scientist, WII.

Currently, there are two centres for breeding and hatching -- one in Jaisalmer and the other in Kota, both in Rajasthan, he said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #environment #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.