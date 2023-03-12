 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 95% people have access to potable water in rural areas: Report

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

A government survey has revealed that 95 per cent of people in rural areas and 97.2 per cent in cities are having access to improved sources of drinking (potable) water during 2020-2021.

According to the report based on the Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) of the National Sample Survey (NSS) 78th round, about 56.3 per cent of the persons in the rural areas and about 76.3 per cent of the persons in the urban areas used improved source of drinking water located in the household premises, which was sufficiently available throughout the year.

The primary objective of the MIS was to collect data for generation of some important national indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The survey was initially planned to be conducted during January-December 2020, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the data collection was continued up to August 15, 2021 for ensuring completeness of survey operation in terms of its coverage.