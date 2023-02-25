 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

Oscar-nominated The Elephant Whisperers has brought this keystone species back into the limelight

Sneha Mahale
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

Habitat loss and fragmentation have left the nearly 30,000 elephants found in India with no room to roam.

A still from 'The Elephant Whisperers'. (Screen shot/Netflix)

Photographer-filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves was driving from Ooty to Bengaluru when she saw something that made her stop. It was a man and a baby elephant walking on the road. She pulled her car over and joined them. More than five years later, thanks to The Elephant Whisperers, the heart-warming story of Bomman, his wife Bellie and their ‘children’ Raghu and Ammu is famous the world over.

Also read: The Elephant Whisperers’ Kartiki Gonsalves: ‘When people start to understand elephants is when they start to love them’

The Oscar-nominated documentary puts the relationship between humans and animals in the spotlight. It also drives home the larger message of protecting elephants and the need for conservation. For this keystone species, it could not have come at a better time.

Keystone species including wolves, elephants and otters, exerts a disproportionately large influence on their environment and are crucial to the conservation of their habitat.