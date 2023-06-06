On World Environment Day, Reliance Foundation launches ‘Plant4Life’ initiative

Women from Karakanahalli, Bidar, Karnataka, participate in Plant4Life (Image: Reliance Foundation)

The Reliance Foundation -- the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) – launched ‘Plant4Life’, a community-driven environment initiative to enhance the country’s green cover, on June 5 that marks World Environment Day.

Over the course of the next few months, 5,00,000 saplings are set to be planted across the country with the support of at least 50,000 volunteers through ‘Plant4Life’. The campaign also aims to increase awareness of environment conservation and the involvement of communities in preserving the environment.

“On the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, we wanted to mark the occasion with a special initiative, bringing together thousands of Reliance volunteers across the country to create momentum for individual and community action, to protect and preserve our Earth for future generations,” said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

The campaign kickstarted on June 5 with the planting of over one lakh saplings across 25 states and three Union Territories. Over the next few months, volunteers and their family members will engage in making seed balls -- composed of mud and compost germinate – from which plants can sprout when dispersed during rains.

Other activities to be taken up under the programme include at-scale mangrove plantations in Odisha and West Bengal, and the co-development of a Miyawaki forest in Kutch, Gujarat, with support from the state’s forest department. In Kutch, cactus fodder varieties recommended by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research will be planted to increase fodder availability during summer.

Over the years, through various conservation initiatives, Reliance has facilitated the plantation of more than 2.39 crore saplings across the country, the company said in a release.

