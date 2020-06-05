Nine things the government should follow on this World Environment Day

By Arun Malhotra

When COVID-19 began to erupt and the air became infectious for humans and humans stopped the motor of civilisation that ran its economy, suddenly, the nature has rebooted the environment—we may call it environment's detox. Toxic dark smoke of the air has become a breezy cool wave of oxygen. Ozone layer has healed itself. One could see the blue fathomless oceanic sky and lets its vastness enter in him and your air purifier show in-home rating between 10 and 20 Particulate Matter when you switch it on-a big drop from safer value between 60 and 100. This is phenomenal air.

Water has become more sweater to human taste. Industrial madness with competition to burn more energy per hour, more lumens of light per hour, more miles per hour, and more money per hour has led us into this endless vicious cycle which would eventually end with the end of the earth. Governments of day that are run together by people have to think whether the economic parameters they have set to quantify the progress in terms of parameter growth per hour are steps in the right direction or are they eventually taking toll on our lives, the environment we live in, the water we drink, the air we breathe and the food we eat—something that made our lives toxic, poisonous and fast-tracked mortality.

Civilisation has led humans into using more lumens of light per hour, more miles of fossil fuel energy travel per hour, more data of terra bytes per hour and more things usage per hour that made breaths more infectious per hour, water more toxic per hour and food more poisonous per hour and sickened them with more attacks by microbes and bacteria. Every time, when it lands humans into an emergency nobody know where is the Danger Button and when to press it. The toxicity of the air is not just gone above Red Mark it has sparked much beyond dangerous proportions. It seems no one knows the Danger Button let alone how to press it or to know the importance of the Button. The concept of free economy and its economic motor may guzzle power right till the end of every speck has energy on this earth to unlock but will make life on the planet extinct before that.

Together we all have right to run our lives dangerously not by ourselves but collectively as a nation we may pay heavy price that takes toll on our health, environment and eco-system. Or together we have to rethink and reboot our systems in order that we could live in them sustainably and leave this earth for the next generations for all beings as an earth that we have begotten.

Here are the few things the government may need to follow or adopt in the policy framework to lend a new lease of life to its subjects:

Step 1 : The Danger Button

Government should re-do the process of ‘environment audit’, ‘forest audit’, ‘wild-life audit’, and ‘bio-diversity’ that should not be by guided by career bureaucrats or people holding positions in the government but with the help of technology using drone computers and expertise should collect real time data of our forests. India has mandated itself to maintain a forest cover of 33% but it is an open secret that India’s forest cover is much smaller than what it maintains in records. Ground Zero if you look not far, just google map, you will find forest cover is denuded. First and foremost we have to collect real-time data audit of entire forest, environment, air, water, wild life and food quality. We should create a real-time benchmark and decide the Danger Button and SOPs to press it and SOPs on how to press it. This Danger Button may shut some of economic activities based on the level of danger like motorists, factories, constructions, effluent guzzling plants so that there is no bearing on the basic life. And this Danger Button should be created vis-à-vis the threat the danger poses to the environment, air, water, birds, animals, humans. This threat should be assessable in terms of economic cost as well which you may understand in following points. Real time online data about the Danger Button and when would the Danger Button be automatically ignited is all shared will people. This will make people more accountable about their acts and it will form a community watch audit of sorts on the ones who destroy the environment.

Step 2 : Economic cost of Forests

Every human and living being owe their origin to forests. Forests are the powerhouses of air water food and eco-diversity. Forests are direct habitat of about 1/4th of humanity. India is a sitting on a time bomb which is ticking and staring at us from an imminent environment and ecological disaster to create permanent damage to the habitat of India subcontinent. Denuding forests for industrial madness and logging trees to build furniture, books and other useful things have long been a sustainable obsession of humans. How sustainable is that resource economically? It has become dangerously unsustainable as of now. We wrote human history on woods and our dependence of wooden furniture is growing. Wood has some deep seated value in humans since they consider it part of the rituals of life. But the way we are cutting our forests and the way we have denuded our forests indicate a sheer madness. Humans want only milching animals to grow to graze jungles into agriculture fields and our greed for wood and treasure-house in forests have led us to pay the price of climate warming that made our plant unsustainable. If you have kept your forests well you won’t face drought. Forest trees release moisture pumping it out from the womb of earth tunnelling through their body unlocking it in the air create rain clouds and when air pass over forests it rains very heavily. Conserving all forests could cut seven billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year the equivalent of getting rid of every car of the planet. India has a big crisis at hand. Reckless denudation of forests has led us to huge environmental crisis. Close to 40 million hectares of forests already denuded leading to ecological disaster and many states are turning into deserts. India needs to make heavy investment into sustainable forestry. Governments have very limited budget but they have to change the way they dealt with forest till now. A revolutionary change is needed far from being a mute spectator unmindful of the potent laws India has evolved to protect forests. How to turn this into a huge opportunity. In fact, the low hanging fruits are the best practices of the world for making India’s forests into a sustainable forestry. India may explore PPP mode, or privately operated sustainable forest mode or involve forest community to build small Forest Organization e.g. imitating farmers’ FPOs which are harnessed by private capital without land ownership and ensure that forest cover grows. This will end heavy denudation of forest cover in the country and will grow forest density on a sustainable basis ensuring that wood production grows at the same time ecological balance is maintained. Again, if you look at economic benefit, it will also be huge economic benefit like it will make India Zero Importing of Timber from Net-wood-products-importer to Net-wood-exporter country. It will end illegal wood logging activity and provide jobs to 375 million Indians who directly depend on forest and agro-forestry. It will also get at least Rs 2 lakh crore worth tax revenue from legitimate production and sale of timber which right now is not even Rs.10000 crores because most of the imported timber is sold either under-invoiced or not invoiced at all.

Step 3: Carpe diem

The pandemic has led us into an existential life which has showered on us many positives apart from the fear of death that it has created among us. First of all we should not let the benefit it brought to us go out of our hands. We should shift this environment benefit into long-lasting eternity. The fruit of huge environment benefit was never achievable with all the mandate of Environment, Forests and Wildlife Laws and their legality. We generally spend thousands of crores to get it going. We are going to pass the worst of the environments to our future generations who in all likelihood will be hit by worst kind of diseases, microbes and bacteria and would pay the price of our obsession. We saw a ray of hope during lockdown that we would never see again if we did not act now. The environment detox should continue for a longer period in perpetuity and to maintain that we should learn to spend sizable expenditure on stability and perpetuity of this environment benefit without letting it go from hands.

Step 4: A case for clean ways of energies

How to achieve a status quo in the environment that detoxified itself during lockdown? Introduce limited mobility electric vehicles like E-bicycles to ban fuel run two-wheelers in a phased manner by government or PPP efforts. We need to introduce the mobility in between cycle and motorcycle that would reduce the economic cost of fuel as well as environment cost of fossil fuel and would reduce the activity of travel per hour on energy and would add to environment. The economic profit of reducing per hour activity of travel without wasting fossil fuel will be economic prosperity. The economic loss of automobile will be economic profit of electric vehicles and manufacturers should be given switch-on benefits— COVID may be used an equalizer for seamless switchover. We should run miles per hour of electric vehicles against combustible engines. Though it would be argued that almost 70 percent of electricity is generated by thermal and environment will not be benefited as much would be an equally plausible thought. But if we clean our air water today we will be able to clean our air water tomorrow on a sustainable basis and our next generation would also understand how to keep the environment safe after living and breathing in it with better technology and more people. Compare to electric versions, air pollution, noise pollution and emission caused by combustion of fossil fuel into the air create enormous carbon footprints. Almost 70 percent of the fuel into combustible engine is lost and wasted. That toxifies air by burning making us pay for it. That is the economic price we pay for leftover oil that cannot be made clean but damages the environment permanently with dirtier options. We don’t need burning to get a sustainable clean living environment. Like mobility-intensive vehicles we should benefit from public transport, cars and taxis should replace combustible fuel engines into clean energies. We can set a target of 2025 for converting all motors into electric engines much of which will run on alternate clean energy.

Step 5: Zero Carbon Footprints

India should adopt policies that support all its activities aimed at reducing carbon footprints and bringing it to Zero Carbon Footprints by 2040. This will have huge economic benefit as it will promote environment, cleaner air, water, food by using clean energy which will reduce our mortality build immunity to ensure health of the nation like no other country. How to reduce carbon footprints has been much debated but without going into scientific sequestering carbon dioxide conundrum, I will rather use simple ways for the government to use footprints in COVID world. A host of activity that are done in offices could alternately be set off from homes. Promoting workers to work from home and supporting work-from-home-lifestyle and building a virtue out of work-from-home culture, incentivised by corporates and government. Government should incentivise companies to adopt work from home. Work from home will reduce carbon activity. It will reduce unnecessary activity employed by travelling miles per hour by spending fuel litres per hour of energy, building commercial building with energy consumptions like lumens light per hour to house people and watts per hour to air-cool them just to make them sit together in office and to create health-risk. Office an idea driven out of colonial mind-set for white collared-babus bossing around on lesser souls--technology has changed all that. They would rather be safer and more potential at home. Like for an example a bank for that matter. A bank is a simple business entity that keeps your money and gives it back to people on loan for interest. But it locks most of its capital in the assets like buildings, rents, employees welfare. None of its activities require physical contact with people or force them to sit together in commercial spaces barring few vaults that would need security. It will reduce capital employment into banks, people could use ATMs for physical currency and cards otherwise. Banks will be in profit, their employees will have more time to spend on their health happiness and economy will grow in double digits. What is true to a bank is true to most of the activities of other organizations and corporates unlike factories. The activities that we need to maintain would be production houses, factory employees and their foremen. But most jobs could easily be sourced to home. Like a CA firm, or a computer company, or app developer, or a digital newspaper, and a large number of corporations or an airline for that matter may not need palatial buildings to serve its customers buy tickets which may be bought online. Both in government and in private corporate maxim is often replayed and defined about a meeting -- a meeting is something where we go and together decide that there is nothing to be done. But meetings cost. That’s money. So a meeting from home is recorded and decisions not taken are reprimanded and good decisions are also rewarded faster. Decisions are made at the spur of the moment without being blurred into office politics and only sharp honest disciplined ones are rewarded. Companies’ future changes with focus and talent. Look at the benefits to a bank or an airline just by reducing carbon footprints. This will also reduce welfare activities like canteen, welfare, unnecessary wasting of time energy in chatter loitering and so on. Companies can expect no absenteeism and clock 100% optimization thus employees can expect a raise and claim benefit of the carbon credits by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and cutting down canteen welfare and improving performance.

Step 6: India to be a future Clean Energy Producing Country

The concept of free economy and its economic motor may guzzle power right till the end of every speck has an energy to unlock. New solar photovoltaic technologies are in place which store more energy per square inch of hour. By investing in R&D efforts of solar, wind and hydel, and other alternate energy resource--large plants that do not alter the vast vista of geography be sustainably built. By 2030, India should set a target reducing growth of its coal guzzling plants and outnumber them with clean energy. This will make India enter into a sustainable future clean energy country.

Step 7: Economic value of planet vs economic value created by man

Our environment is an economic entity not a commercialized entity an invaluable asset-entity that cannot be replaced economically. Every tree has economic value much larger than the economic value that humans produce under them. Every drop of water and every ray of sun is invaluable. Therefore, over-contamination of anything say water will not fetch value for the food that you produce out of the water and that food will be poisonous too and it will threaten your life. So the economic cost of contamination that will annihilate the humans from the planet is the value of every drop of clean water. If you look at it this way that the air we inhale and exhale and it was inhaled exhaled by our environment. The breath that I just inhaled was the breath that the tree exhaled followed by another human inhaled and exhaled. Economically speaking life is dependent on each other or each and everything on the water we drink, the air breathe the energy we consume is all transferred back like gushing water flowing out of Himalayan river is replaced in the glaciers again and again for eternity. Think again. The economic value of humans is nothing compared to the economic value of world around them. Governments should ensure this zero tolerance on environment degradation.

Step 8: The Most Critical

All factories whatever small big bigger should be fitted with Modern Effluent Treatment Plants to reduce their effluent footprint per hour. Government should effectively ban by police and policy the effluents tunnelling into drains to rivers. All local administration should be strictly told to do an audit and draw a number of unauthorised factories and activities in the area and effluent production that would contaminate the environment and water and ask them to make the information public and online so that people could also write comments and add to what district administration did not do. This will be done through community policing. Big drains that threw sewage or effluents into the fresh water source or rivers be banned. Sewage treatment is the duty and service responsibility of those employed and serving in cities or municipalities. Effluents treatment is the duty of factory or plant of unit. Fresh talents should be recruited with technology to map all such effluent and sewage contaminating points in the country through district administration or otherwise and after mapping all points big or small, such entry points be shut permanently. Further the most critical matter that India is faced with unresolved is that India only has 30 percent installed capacity of sewage treatment plants that is 70 percent less than its sewage production. And out of this 30% installed capacity only 15 percent of its treatment capacity would operate. In other words, 85 percent of our water is turning into sewage and effluents that is contaminating its water source once for all turning it into land of no water resource and India’s sewage and waste production is growing at 7 percent a year. If India’s sewage production remittance grows at this level, in a decade India may not have water for crops and drinking with mounds of waste landfills turning city landscape into ghettos of civilisation, that’s the price we have to. So environment and ecological cost of effluent footprints to economic value of production need to be reduced before it makes the planet unsustainable. India should build a credible sewage treatment capacity network installed to clean its water resource and empty its bin once for all keeping in mind the future growth of sewage and waste production. Nothing could be far more important and critical than this.

Step 9: Zero Tolerance on Disposal and Reusable

In fact, in free economies to get to the economies of scale, a number of companies illegally outsource waste material that are further unlocked by mafia type businesses using kids and elderly that releases toxicity into soil water air food birds humans animals everything. These rogue industries further pamper mafiosi to build chain of small scale industries to be profited at the cost of environment degradation. Plastics is a major villain with no proper implementation of guidelines. In confusion all types of plastics are being used and thrown into rivers, drains, sea that find way back into food we eat, that’s the price we pay. Waste materials contaminate our air, water, environment, soil, food further making our children sick to die of diseases. All this toxic waste release materials like uranium, cadmium, lead directly into our environment. Government should identify the links that the Companies reusing or outsourcing waste materials be banned. Even food making companies should also be given SOPs on disposal of food. Food disposal guidelines should be printed on the labels and any food label nearing expiry say a month before should either be recalled and disposed using stern environmental protocols after expiry through incineration or handed over to food banks for distribution among poor free of cost before expiry. In no case food or toxic material be allowed to exist in the environment or reused by labelling after its environmental friendliness tag expires.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(The author is an independent advisor in policy, strategy and governance)