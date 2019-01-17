App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT slams Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore as per its 2018 order

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel took strong exception to the non-compliance of its order by the automobile giant and asked it to give an undertaking that it will submit the amount by 5 PM January 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 17 slammed German auto major Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel took strong exception to the non-compliance of its order by the automobile giant and asked it to give an undertaking that it will submit the amount by 5 PM January 18.

"Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said while asking Volkswagen to submit an affidavit of compliance after deposit.

The tribunal deferred the matter for hearing after it was informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the issue.

On November 16 last year, the tribunal had said that the use of 'cheat device' by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India leads to inference of environmental damage and had asked the German auto major to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 12:16 pm

