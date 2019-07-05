App
Environment
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT sets up panel to examine effect of advancing paddy transplantation on groundwater level

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a four-member panel to examine whether the Punjab government's decision to advance the date of paddy crop transplantation would lead to further depletion of groundwater.

The direction by a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel came on a plea filed by a resident of Hoshiarpur challenging the decision to advance the date from June 20 to June 13.

The petitioner, Jai Gopal Dhiman, has contended that the decision would lead to further depletion of the groundwater level and would not be conducive to the environment.

The tribunal noted that Dhiman has relied on a report prepared by the Department of Water Resources and Central Ground Water Authority to the effect that 79 per cent area of the state is over-exploited in respect of groundwater.

The NGT said the "date of June 20 was earlier fixed on the recommendation of the state pollution control board (PCB) and the Punjab Agriculture University and preponing thereof is not justified".

The bench further said that the issue raised in the plea would require to be examined in light of an expert report.

"Accordingly, we constitute a committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Punjab state PCB, and a scientist each named by the Punjab Agriculture University and the Haryana Agriculture University," the tribunal said in its order.

It said the committee may look into the matter and furnish a report to the tribunal within three months.

The bench said the nodal agency for compliance and coordination will be the Punjab State PCB, which was represented by advocate Benipal Naginder.

It listed the matter for further hearing on November 7.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:58 pm

