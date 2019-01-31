App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT seeks committee's view to limit petrol pumps across the country

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice S P Wangdi asked the panel to submit action taken report to the tribunal by April 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The National Green Tribunal has directed a committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and the Central Pollution Control Board to look into the issue of increase in number of petrol pumps across the country and sought a report on the issue.

"The first meeting of the Committee may be held within one month and on review of the subject matter, appropriate guidelines be issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, in exercise of its statutory power within three months thereafter," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 5.

The direction came after taking note of a plea filed by one Gyanprakash seeking a cap on number of petrol pumps so as to avoid adverse impact on the environment.

The applicant referred to a news item to submit that large number of petrol pumps are being opened without any concern for environment and without any guideline about sustainability.

The plea has also made reference to the guidelines issued by Indian Road Congress "General Conditions of Siting", laying down distance from the highways and distance between the two fuel stations.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #CPCB #environment #India #NGT

