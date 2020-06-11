App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT issues notice to Centre, Telangana govt on plea alleging pollution by pharma companies

The green panel also formed a committee to probe the matter "in order to get a true picture" and asked it to inspect the area in question and submit a factual and action taken report (ATR) in two months.

PTI

The National Green Tribunal has sought response from the Centre, Telanagana government and others on a plea alleging pollution by pharmaceutical companies in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the state. A bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and Saibal Dasgupta issued notices to Union of India, state government, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Divi's Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Srini Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Cottex Ltd and others while seeking their replies before August 21.

The green panel also formed a committee to probe the matter "in order to get a true picture" and asked it to inspect the area in question and submit a factual and action taken report (ATR) in two months.

The committee comprises a senior officer dealing with pharmaceutical matters from Regional Office, Chennai, Central Pollution Control Board, Chennai, state pollution control board, Director or a senior officer Deputed by Director, Drugs Control Administration and District Collector of Yadradri-Bhuvanagiri District.

Close

"The committee is also directed to consider the question of health hazards if any, caused on account of the functioning of the units by causing pollution by discharging the effluents or emission of gases if any, which is not in conformity with the standard provided and also suggest the remedial measures on that aspect as well," the bench said.

related news

The NGT also directed the committee to assess the environmental compensation if any violation found and whether any remedial measures have to be taken to rectify the degradation caused to soil or water.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by Kalushya Parikshana Samithi alleging pollution caused by the pharmaceutical companies situated in Yadadri at Bhuvanagiri district.

According to the plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar, these pharma companies are not complying with the pollution laws.

The plea claimed that the companies are not properly maintaining the Effluent Treatment Systems and sought setting aside of approvals granted to them for violating causing severe pollution in Choutuppal area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Current Affaris #environment #India #National Green Tribunal #Telanagana

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

GSK is world's largest vaccine maker. Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy

GSK is world's largest vaccine maker. Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy

Coronavirus impact | Significant drop in approval rate of personal loan, LAPs, says report

Coronavirus impact | Significant drop in approval rate of personal loan, LAPs, says report

Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.