App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs UPPCB to monitor environment during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj

The tribunal said the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and other authorities should display posters and banners and distribute handbills to educate people with regard to waste management.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to monitor the standards of environment during the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that since the religious festival was being conducted on a large scale, segregation of waste should be done at source by educating the people.

The tribunal said the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and other authorities should display posters and banners and distribute handbills to educate people with regard to waste management.

A meeting was conducted by a committee headed by former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, it noted. The panel was informed that a brochure 'Kumbh Sanitation Plan' has been provided by the Health Department and the Mela Authority, it added.

The NGT also agreed to the suggestion of the committee that services of Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) may be taken as consultant for three months on the subject of implementation of Solid Waste Management, 2016 during the Kumbh Mela.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) may consider utilising Ganga task force during the Kumbh Mela to be associated with the solid waste management and water quality issues, the NGT said.

"We take note of the suggestion that thermocol or styrene or the cups made of such material for serving tea etc. are not burnt but disposed of scientifically instead of burning.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #environment #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.